PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee is endorsing the Democratic challenger in the governor's race over incumbent Democrat Gina Raimondo.
Chafee on Thursday called former Secretary of State Matt Brown hardworking and energetic and said he disagrees with Raimondo's policies, including using tax incentives to lure businesses to the state.
Raimondo spokeswoman Emily Samsel responded by saying that neither Brown nor Chafee has accomplished much to help everyday Rhode Islanders keep up and get ahead, adding that "both have history of hopping in and out of the Democratic Party when it's politically expedient."
Chafee was a Republican U.S. Senator and was later elected governor in 2010 as an independent. He became a Democrat in office, and did not run again in 2014. Brown was unaffiliated before his gubernatorial run.