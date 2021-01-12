Chairman: Kentucky impeachment panel to hear from both sides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear and his accusers will have a chance to make their case when a legislative panel reviews a citizen's petition calling for the governor's impeachment for coronavirus-related lockdowns, a Kentucky lawmaker said Tuesday.

The seven-member, bipartisan committee formed Monday by the GOP-led House will start meeting soon, said Rep. Jason Nemes, the panel's chairman.

“The governor is going to be given every opportunity to defend himself," said Nemes, a Louisville Republican. "And the petitioners are going to be given every opportunity to make the case that they put forward.”

Beshear, a Democrat, went on the offensive Monday, saying there’s “zero grounds” for his removal and declaring that attempting to do so would undo his valid election in 2019. The governor pointed to a state Supreme Court ruling last year that said he had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the virus’s spread.

House Speaker David Osborne says he is legally obligated to respond to the petition, which was submitted by just four Kentuckians.

“I don’t think anyone should be overly concerned or excited about the appointment of a committee, which is statutorily required," Nemes said.