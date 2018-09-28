JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat in a special U.S. Senate election in Mississippi says he won't take part in debates unless Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also participates.
Mike Espy's campaign manager, Oleta Fitzgerald, sent a letter Friday to sponsors of an Oct. 4 debate in Jackson.
"A debate where the person occupying the office is not present is unacceptable to us," Fitzgerald wrote.
Hyde-Smith's campaign has said she won't participate in campaign debates if she has to be in Washington on Senate business. She's scheduled to appear at a campaign rally Tuesday with President Donald Trump, who has endorsed her. It is happening in northern Mississippi's DeSoto County, a Republican stronghold.
"When she agreed to come to the rally, she put politics before her Senate duties. That just reeks of hypocrisy," Espy campaign spokesman Danny Blanton told The Associated Press in an interview Friday.
Espy is a former U.S. House member and was President Bill Clinton's first agriculture secretary in 1993 and 1994. Others challenging Hyde-Smith are Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee, who is a former military intelligence officer.
Party labels will not appear on the ballot for the special election, but candidates are telling voters their political affiliation. The race could have national importance as Republicans try to maintain their slim majority in the Senate.
If nobody receives a majority Nov. 6, the top two advance to a Nov. 27 runoff. The winner will serve the final two years of a six-year term started by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran, who retired amid health concerns in April.
The Oct. 4 debate at Millsaps College in Jackson is being sponsored by Millsaps and Mississippi Public Broadcasting.
Another debate is Oct. 23 at the Mississippi College School of Law in Jackson. It is sponsored by the Clarion Ledger, the League of Women Voters of Mississippi, the Mississippi Bar Association and WLBT-TV. Blanton said the Espy campaign is waiting to see if Hyde-Smith will participate in that one.
————
Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .