Chance of COVID-19 triage care looms over Arizona hospitals

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, currently facing the worst COVID-19 infection rate in the country, is teetering on the brink of having to ration life-saving care, leaders of the state's major hospitals said Wednesday.

“During triage ... it does mean that we might have to make very difficult decisions about what type of care would be be available for a patient,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel of Banner Health. “We hope we do not get there. We’re asking you, we’re imploring you today to help us avoid that.”

The chief clinical officers of Arizona's five biggest hospital systems spoke at a joint news conference — not just to get the attention of state officials but the public. Under a triage plan, “triage officers” at each hospital would decide which patients receive treatment if there are shortages in staffing, beds or ventilators.

The physicians believe at least 1 in 10 people in Arizona is infected with the virus. Despite the state ramping up vaccination efforts this week, the hospital officials said they still need people to keep wearing masks, only socializing within their household and avoiding large gatherings.

They also renewed a call for Gov. Doug Ducey to enact a statewide mask mandate and other mitigation measures “based on science and data.”