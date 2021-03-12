Changes to voting laws across the US

There are 253 bills across 43 states that propose changes to voting laws in statehouses across the U.S. The House passed H.R. 1, a major campaign finance and voting rights reform. Voting still remains a hot topic even though the election is over.
To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.