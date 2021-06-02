Charges after US Capitol insurrection roil far-right groups

Court documents show discord among the group as early the night of the attack. Someone identified in the records only as “Person Eleven" blasted the Oath Keepers in a Signal chat with Rhodes and others as “a huge f—n joke” and called Rhodes “the dumbass I heard you were,” court documents say.

Two months later, Rhodes lamented in a message to another Oath Keeper that the national team had gotten “too lax” and “too complacent.” He pledged to “tighten up the command and control" in the group — "even if it means losing some people,” according to court documents.

After the riot, the North Carolina Oath Keepers branch said it was splitting from Rhodes' group. Its president, who didn't return messages from the AP, told The News Reporter newspaper it wouldn't be "a part of anything that terrorizes anybody or goes against law enforcement.”

A leader of an Arizona chapter also slammed Rhodes and those facing charges, saying on CBS' “60 Minutes” that the attack "goes against everything we’ve ever taught, everything we believe in.”