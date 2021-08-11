Charges in battle over panhandling ordinance dismissed

A yearslong legal battle over attempts by Rhode Island's second-largest city to ban panhandling is coming to a close with the dismissal of charges against six advocates for the homeless who were ticketed four years ago for protesting the ordinance that opponents said was unconstitutional.

The cases against the advocates charged in Cranston in 2017 will be officially dismissed during a court hearing on Thursday, the Rhode Island Homeless Bill of Rights Defense Committee said in a statement Wednesday.

“This outcome represents a significant success in ensuring that people can exercise their free speech rights to meet their survival needs," Megan Smith, one of the people charged, said. “I hope that this outcome — and the monetary cost associated with it — dissuades other municipalities from enacting measures like this one, which are cruel, short-sighted, and based on stereotypes and political rhetoric, not facts."

She added that instead of criminalizing homelessness, cities should focus on creating affordable housing.

Steven Paiva, a spokesperson for Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins, confirmed that the charges were being dismissed and pointed out that they were brought in 2017 under a previous mayor's administration, but said the city would have no further comment.