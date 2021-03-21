Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died

That stirred complaints from two AP Washington reporters who later said they felt Lewis held them back on their early reporting on North’s shadowy contacts with Nicaraguan contras. Anderson was finally released in 1991.

“It was complicated, because of the arms-for-hostages story,” said Walter Mears on Sunday, who was executive editor of the AP at the time. “He played it the only way he could.”

Lewis later came to acknowledge that his handful of meetings with North as the reports of the aide's clandestine activities became known was ″a pretty hairy experience.″

″I never felt all that comfortable,″ he told The New York Times in 1990, after leaving the AP to become Hearst’s Washington bureau chief. ″I think that the AP will look back on this period as one of great internal frustration. It has been a balancing act, wearing different hats at different times, and I know it lends itself to perception problems. Still, the bottom line is that journalism didn’t suffer one bit.″