Charleston workers face deadlines for COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A deadline for city workers in Charleston to get a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine dose has passed, with some requesting exemptions.

The deadline to get that first shot was Monday, WCSC-TV reported.

New data from the city shows that 66% of city employees are fully vaccinated, with more than 20% listed as having an unknown vaccination status. City officials say 8% are requesting an exemption from taking the shot for religious reasons.

Departments with the lowest percentage of vaccination include police, fire, public service and recreation.

The deadline for workers to get the second shot -- or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson — is Nov. 22.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Taking water from air may help ease Calif. drought

