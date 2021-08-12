Charlotte grows quickly, but Wake Co. remains most populous

“We want to draw a line in the sand that we do not intend to use partisan data in the map-drawing process and don’t want to inject it in any way, shape or form into our criteria,” Daniel said.

North Carolina will see greater political influence over the next decade, as it picked up an extra congressional seat because of its growing population. In 2024, the state will cast 16 electoral votes in the presidential contest, up from 15 in the 2020 election.

Demographic changes highlighted in the new Census data show an increasingly favorable political environment for Democrats, as more people leave rural parts of the state in favor of cities and suburbs.

Half of North Carolina's 100 counties now have fewer residents than they did in 2010. Of those 50 largely rural counties with net population loss over the past decade, 39 swung in favor of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Johnston and Brunswick counties, which both voted for Trump in 2020, are the two fastest-growing counties in North Carolina, with Census data showing population growth of 27.9% and 27.2%, respectively.