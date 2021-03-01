Charter school expansion bill passes West Virginia Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools and let them operate online.

The bill passed on a 19-14 vote with one member absent. It now goes back to the House of Delegates, which must consider tweaks by the Senate.

Three Republicans voted against the bill, including Mason County Sen. Amy Grady, a public school teacher.

The bill would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to 10. It also would allow for online-only charter schools, among other things. Each of the two allowed statewide online schools could enroll up to 5% of the statewide public school enrollment.

A new state board would be established to authorize the online charter schools, but Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker said those would still be within the public school system and would be accountable to the state Board of Education. The bill also would call for an audit two years after the first public charter school begins operations.