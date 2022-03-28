 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charter schools bill clears Kentucky Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill aimed at jump-starting the introduction of charter schools in Kentucky won approval from a Senate panel on Monday, putting it one vote away from clearing the Republican-led legislature.

The measure calls for initial charter school openings — one each in Louisville and northern Kentucky — and would set up a permanent funding stream for charters.

The proposal remained intact with no changes in clearing the Senate Education Committee. If it passes the Senate without changes, the bill would go to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has vowed to veto it. By passing it this week, the bill's supporters could mount a veto override vote during the legislature's wrap-up work in mid-April.

The hot-button bill continued to draw vigorous opposition Monday from public education groups. Opponents said charter schools would divert funding from traditional public schools and raised questions about oversight of charters.

Supporters said it would give parents more choices for their children’s schooling.

Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature authorized charter schools in 2017 but none have been created because lawmakers did not provide a permanent funding mechanism.

The new measure would set up a long-term funding method for charter schools. Public charters, like traditional public schools, would receive a mix of local and state tax support.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

