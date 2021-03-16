Chase attacks McClellan over leadership in Black caucus

McClellan is known at the legislature as a thoughtful pragmatist who often has a hand in high-profile legislation. A mother of two, she was the first delegate to serve while pregnant. If elected, she would be the the nation’s first Black woman governor.

“As a Black woman in politics, I’ve faced racist attacks before, ” she said. “But I will never let racism and bigotry get in the way of delivering progress for every community in Virginia."

McClellan faces four other contenders — former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — in the race for the Democratic nomination. Democratic voters will pick their nominee at a primary in June.

McAuliffe tweeted that Chase's latest remarks were “just another example of how unfit she is to lead our Commonwealth.”

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states electing governors this year. New Jersey’s Democratic incumbent is heavily favored to win reelection, so political observers across the country are keenly interested in Virginia’s contest.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is barred by law from seeking re-election.

