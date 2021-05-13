Cheers! Alabama governor signs limited wine delivery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabamians will soon be able to have a bottle of pinot noir or chardonnay delivered in the mail after Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed wine shipment legislation into law.

State lawmakers approved the bill this session after years of debate. The new law sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, will allow wineries to obtain a direct wine shipper license from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to ship limited quantities of wine directly to Alabama residents 21 and older.

“We are moving Alabama with the times, and I am proud to officially make the wine shipment bill law,” Ivey said in a statement.

The bill will take effect in three months which Collins said will give the state ABC Board time to work out rules.

Collins has described the approved legislation as a compromise. Only wine producers could do shipments and not retailers. People could do wine-of-the-month clubs only if the wine is shipped from the producer.

Alabama for years stood out as a state where alcohol could not be shipped through the mail. The north Alabama Republican said Friday that it was “freeing” to have the bill signed into law after years of work.