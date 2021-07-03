Cherries and infrastructure on Biden's plate in Michigan

Asked whether the infrastructure package has enough money for electric vehicles, Whitmer suggested that more is needed. “There's so much investment that is going to have to happen to support electric vehicles ... but we've got a lot more to do on this," she said.

Biden's host at King Orchards, Juliette King McAvoy, introduced him to the two Guatemalan couples, who she said had been working on the farm for 35 years. He told them he was proposing a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers. Biden then picked a cherry out of one of their baskets and ate it.

Biden’s trip to Michigan was part of a broader campaign by the administration to drum up public support for the infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education.

First lady Jill Biden was going to Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday, while Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to visit a union training center in Las Vegas.

The president has said the key to getting his $973 billion deal passed in Congress involves taking the case straight to voters. While Republicans and Democrats might squabble in Washington, Biden’s theory is that lawmakers of both parties want to deliver for their constituents.