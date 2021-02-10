Cheyenne burger joint defies virus public health orders

Yates argued the order is inconsistent, saying it does not require social distancing at booths, only tables. Yates said he consulted with his general manager and employees and that they determined noncompliance with the order was the only option to avoid layoffs.

“I didn’t do this for any reason, except for the fact that if I don’t do it, I can’t pay my bills …. and I’m not going to lay off any more of these hardworking employees that worked for me,” Yates said.

Yates said the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has visited the restaurant and first issued a written warning before threatening he could lose his liquor license for two weeks.

Yates said the consequences also were inconsistent because the order allows for fines up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

Roy Kroeger, the environmental health director for the county health department, said the health department talked with Yates after receiving several complaints from customers about the lack of mask usage and social distancing.

Kroeger also confirmed that a liquor license suspension was brought up during their discussions in part because the county district attorney's office is unwilling to prosecute any cases.

Kroeger said he is working with Cheyenne City Attorney Michael O’Donnell to determine next steps. O’Donnell did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

