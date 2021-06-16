Chicago inches toward elected school board after House vote

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago moved a step closer to having an elected school board under a measure approved Wednesday by the Illinois House.

The House voted 70-41 on a plan that would phase out the current decades-old system where the mayor appoints seven board members and create a 21-member elected board by 2027. The plan, which has already won Senate approval, requires Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature. The first-term Democrat has supported the idea.

Chicago is among the few American cities to have a school board entirely appointed by a mayor. Los Angeles has a seven-member elected school board while in New York a 15-member panel is partly appointed by the mayor.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was elected in 2019, supported the idea of an elected school board while running for office but has objected to the current plan as “deeply flawed” and “unwieldly.” Her spokeswoman declined comment Wednesday.