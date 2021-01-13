Chicago man facing charges resulting from Capitol breach.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during an attack by rioters that resulted in the death of a Capitol police officer and four others, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Kevin Lyons, 40, was charged in a criminal complaint in Washington with misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Lyons allegedly joined a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault. Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Biden as president.

Lyons, an HVAC technician, was arrested at his home and appeared via a telephone link from jail before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes. The judge ordered him released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Among the conditions of Lyons’ release, Fuentes ordered him to have no contact with anyone involved in the Jan. 6 riot or anyone planning to impede or disturb the normal course of business of Congress or any other federal agency.