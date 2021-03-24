Child sex abuse lawsuit 'window' amendment clears Pa. House

Rozzi said it would apply to public schools.

“We want to make sure that all victims are on the same playing field here," including institutions that covered up abuse, Rozzi said. “We're going to hold you accountable, bottom line.”

Until last month, the expectation had been that the amendment, which passed the state House and Senate in the legislative session that ended in November, would be passed again early this year and then go to voters as a referendum in the May 18 primary.

However, in early February the Department of State under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said it had neglected to advertise the amendment as required last year, so lawmakers had the start the process over. Both chambers now must pass the same amendment in the 2023-24 session before a referendum can be held.

Many victims lost the right to sue when they turned 18 or were young adults, depending on Pennsylvania state law at the time. The proposed amendment would give them two years to sue over child sexual abuse claims, no matter when it occurred.

