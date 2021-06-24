Child welfare workers file whistleblower suit in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two former officials with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department are suing the state under whistleblower protection laws.

Debra and Cliff Gilmore announced the lawsuit Thursday after filing it with a state district court earlier this week. It’s the latest fallout from the use of the Signal messaging app by the Children, Youth, and Family Department.

The couple moved to New Mexico last year to take high-ranking posts; she led the Office of Children’s Rights and he was the top spokesman.

The couple have said before that they were fired only months later after raising issues, including concerns that a Signal feature that automatically deleted messages ran afoul of state record retention laws. Debra Gilmore said she also raised concerns over a massive software upgrade she consulted on.

The lawsuit for the first time claims that their firings are covered by whistleblower protection laws set to prevent employees from being sacked for raising legal or ethical concerns. They believe that the use of self-deleting messages violated open records laws.