 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children continue to be hit hard by virus surge in Tennessee
0 Comments
AP

Children continue to be hit hard by virus surge in Tennessee

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of children contracting COVID-19 now make up 40% of all of Tennessee's cases, according to the state Department of Health.

Those numbers, released by the health agency earlier this week, arrive as Tennessee has seen a steady rise in hospitalizations that mirror the drastic numbers not seen since the state's last peak during the winter.

As of Wednesday, 3,338 Tennesseans were hospitalized due to the virus. In January, the state hovered around 3,300 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the state also has seen the worst rate for cumulative virus cases in children per capita in the country. Tennessee is reporting roughly 11,460 cases per 100,000 cases in children as of last week, the highest in all reporting states, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported.

“I’ll be honest, even I did not think we would end up at this point where we are,” said Jamie Swift, infection prevention director at Ballad Health, speaking at a Wednesday news conference.

Ballad Health, which runs hospitals in eastern Tennessee and southwest Virginia, is juggling a bump in hospitalizations as the region experiences a higher than average COVID-19 positivity rate than the state. The state positivity rate is around 18%, while eastern Tennessee is averaging more than 20%.

“We are doing all that we can to prepare for the worst but our health care workers are tired,” Swift added.

Gov. Bill Lee told reporters earlier this week that the vaccine was the key tool to overcoming the virus outbreak, but said he had “no plans” to change the state's current pandemic mitigation strategy. Lee, a Republican, has faced criticism from some medical experts and Democrats for not enforcing stricter measures to combat the virus.

“We know we have a huge challenge," Lee said.

To date, Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 among states for vaccination rates. About 42% of the state is fully vaccinated, compared to the national rate of 52.6%; and 49.7% of Tennessee have received one or more dose, compared to 61.9% nationally, according to a federal vaccinations tracker.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wakefield WWII vet gets a ride in a 1942 Stearman

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+28
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
National Politics

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day's deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News