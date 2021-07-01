Children of Native American man shot by Poulsbo police sue

SUQUAMISH, Wash. (AP) — The children of a Native American man killed by police in Washington state two years ago are suing, saying his death was unnecessary.

Stonechild Chiefstick, a member of Montana’s Chippewa Cree tribe who had close ties to the Suquamish Tribe in Washington, was shot and killed while attending an early Independence Day celebration in the city of Poulsbo on July 3, 2019.

He had reportedly been menacing people with a screwdriver at the crowded event. When officers moved in to arrest him, a scuffle ensued. Chiefstick scrambled away, and the lead officer, Craig Keller, shot and killed him from about 9 feet away. The encounter lasted about 13 seconds and occurred among people who had laid out blankets to watch a fireworks display.

Kitsap County Prosecutor Chad Enright declined to charge Keller, finding the shooting justified and citing witnesses who said Chiefstick lunged toward the officer with the screwdriver in his hand. Chiefstick, 39, had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system when he died, according to the medical examiner.