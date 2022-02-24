 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

China calls for talks over Ukraine, criticizes US

  • Updated
China Ukraine Tensions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reacts during the daily press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of creating "fear and panic" over the crisis in Ukraine, and called for talks to reduce rapidly building tensions.

 Liu Zheng - staff, AP

BEIJING (AP) — China repeated calls for talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday while refusing to criticize Russia’s attack and accusing the U.S. and its allies of worsening the situation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing that “the Ukraine issue is complex in its historical background ... what we are seeing today is the interplay of complex factors.”

“China is closely following the latest developments," Hua said. “We still hope that the parties concerned will not shut the door to peace and engage instead in dialogue and consultation and prevent the situation from further escalating,”

Although China has not endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist areas or Putin’s decision to send Russian forces there, Hua said China “called on parties to respect others' legitimate security concerns.”

“All parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war,” Hua said, repeating the language China has consistently used to criticize the West during the crisis.

“Those parties who were busy condemning others, what have they done ? Have they persuaded others?” Hua said.

China and Russia have largely aligned their foreign policies in opposition to the U.S. and its allies. Hua did not describe Russia’s actions as an invasion or directly refer to the movement of Russian forces into Ukraine.

Earlier, China's Embassy in Kyiv issued a warning to its citizens to stay home and place a Chinese flag inside or on their vehicle if they needed to travel long distances.

On Wednesday, Hua accused the West of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis and said the U.S. was fueling tensions by providing weapons to Kyiv. She said China opposes new sanctions on Russia.

China-Russia ties have grown closer under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who hosted Putin at talks in Beijing earlier this month.

The two leaders issued a joint statement backing Moscow’s opposition to a NATO expansion in former Soviet republics and buttressing China’s claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan — key foreign policy issues for Beijing and Moscow.

Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said the West had forced Russia to take action, citing NATO’s expansion eastward and the deployment of missile defense system.

“On the one hand, we respect territory integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine, but on the other hand, we must consider the historical process of the of the situation where Russia has been pushed into a corner and forced to counterattack,” Li said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

