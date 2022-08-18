 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

China, Japan officials meet amid Taiwan tensions

China Japan Taiwan

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Yang Jiechi, right, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, poses for photos with Akiba Takeo, head of Japan's National Security Secretariat, during the ninth China-Japan high-level political dialogue in Tianjin municipality in northern China Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Chinese and Japanese officials have met in northern China amid renewed tensions over China's military threats against Taiwan that have prompted protests from Tokyo over the firing of Chinese missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

 Anonymous - foreign subscriber, Xinhua

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and Japanese officials have met in northern China amid renewed tensions over Beijing's military threats against Taiwan and after Tokyo protested China's firing of missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone during recent military drills.

The meeting Wednesday between senior foreign affairs advisor Yang Jiechi and the head of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, Akiba Takeo, followed China’s cancellation of a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries after Japan signed on to a statement from the Group of Seven industrialized countries criticizing China’s threatening war games surrounding Taiwan earlier this month.

Japan issued diplomatic protests over China’s firing of missiles into its exclusive economic zone during the drills, which saw Chinese warplanes and navy ships cross the middle zone of the Taiwan Strait that has long been a buffer between the sides.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The former Japanese colony has been under Chinese military threat since Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist government fled to the island in 1949 as Mao Zedong's Communist Party seized control of the Chinese mainland.

In his comments to Takeo, Yang said “the Taiwan question bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations and the basic trust and good faith between the two countries," China's official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.

“Japan should ... shape up a right perception of China, pursue a positive, pragmatic and rational China policy, and uphold the right direction of peaceful development," Xinhua quoted Yang as saying.

China's nearly two weeks of military exercises surrounding Taiwan followed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island in defiance of Beijing's threats.

China announced further drills in response to the visit by another Congressional delegation this week, but has not said when or where they will take place.

The exercises appear to have had little impact among Taiwan's more than 23 million people, who overwhelmingly favor the status quo of de facto independence while maintaining robust economic ties with China.

Takeo met earlier this month with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, during which they “reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and reinforced their resolve to stand united against Russia’s unjust and unprovoked war on Ukraine and united in support of the Ukrainian people," the State Department said in a news release.

China's threats against Taiwan have been likened to Russia's invasion of its neighbor. Shortly before Moscow dispatched troops in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in Beijing, where they declared their relationship had “no limits" and Russia supported China's claim to Taiwan.

Many Chinese also resent Japan over its brutal invasion and occupation of parts of the country during the 1930s and 1940s, sentiments kept alive by Communist Party propaganda.

In an incident reported widely on social media, a Chinese woman wearing a traditional Japanese kimono dress was recently detained by police in the eastern city of Hangzhou for allegedly creating a disturbance. She was reportedly released without charge after writing an apology.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Syria suffers from spiraling fuel costs, collapsing economy

