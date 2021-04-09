China report accuses US of causing humanitarian disasters

There have been no major changes on those issues since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. Congress, meanwhile, is preparing to take up new legislation that would underscore the competition with Beijing in foreign affairs, trade and other fields.

Asked Thursday about that pending legislation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the administration has been “heartened that there is a good deal of bipartisan agreement when it comes to how we should and could approach the government in Beijing."

China has struck back with heated rhetoric and visa bans against U.S. officials and others it deems to have damaged its interests through their criticism of Beijing's human rights record.

Chinese officials delivered unusually sharp remarks at an initial meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month, in apparent response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials considered responsible for repression in Xinjiang and the former British colony.

Congress should abandon any legislation targeting China and Washington should “do more things that are conducive to the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Friday.

“Relevant Americans should abandon the Cold War zero-sum game mindset, treat China and Sino-U.S. relations in an objective and rational manner" and cease interfering in China's internal affairs, Zhao said.

