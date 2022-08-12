 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

  • 0
Thailand China Military Exercise

FILE - In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, air force and naval aviation corps of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) fly planes at an unspecified location in China, Aug. 4, 2022. The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

 Fu Gan - foreign subscriber, Xinhua

BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday.

The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

China's expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing competition between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.

People are also reading…

The Falcon Strike exercise will be held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in northern Thailand near the border with Laos. Thai fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft from both countries will also take part.

The training comes as the U.S. holds combat drills in Indonesia with Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009.

It also follows China's sending warships, missiles and aircraft into the waters and air around Taiwan in a threatening response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman obtained an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke lashing out at the person during a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media. It's the latest instance in which O'Rourke has gotten attention over his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O'Rourke has called for raising the legal age to purchase such rifles from 18 to 21 years old during his campaign against two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota won a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race against a centrist challenger who questioned Omar's support for the “defund the police” movement. Another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. And in Minnesota, Republican Brad Finstad was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. A key race also unfolded in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack. That would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of claiming responsibility for the explosions at the Saki air base. Satellite photos taken Wednesday showed damaged warplanes. In Ukraine’s east, where fighting has raged for eight years, a Russian attack on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region killed seven, wounded six and damaged stores, homes and apartment buildings, setting off fires

Kenya's close presidential election draws fewer voters

Kenya's close presidential election draws fewer voters

Kenya is seeing lower voter turnout in an unusual presidential election as some voters cite little hope of change. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. The electoral commission says turnout was 56% an hour before polls closed. Turnout in the previous election was 80%. The election has been close but calm. East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. Economic issues could be of greater importance than the ethnic tensions that have marked past votes. Results must be announced within a week.

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

Whether an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown — especially unclear since other investigations into mishandling of classified information have ended without prosecution or in misdemeanor plea deals. The search focuses new attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records. Much remains uncertain about Monday’s search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for and why it acted when it did. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records that the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year.

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

China says it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday. Taiwan said it continued to detect Chinese aircraft, ships and drones simulating attacks on the island. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported Taiwan’s army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on Tuesday and Thursday in response to the Chinese exercises. Singapore's national security minister says the tensions have a negative impact on the region.

Trump calls for 'immediate' release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for 'immediate' release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate. In messages posted late Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump writes, “Release the documents now!” The Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant earlier Thursday, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter." Garland said he had personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News