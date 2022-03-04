China to raise defense spending by 7.1% to $229 billion

BEIJING (AP) — China is raising its defense spending in 2022 by 7.1% to $229 billion, up from a 6.8% increase the year before.
Saturday’s announcement marks a continuation of the robust spending that has given China an increasingly powerful military that is challenging the U.S. armed forces’ dominance of the Indo-Pacific region.
China has the world’s second largest defense budget after the U.S.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.