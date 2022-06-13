 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China's envoy to Australia says 2 nations at 'new juncture'

  • 0
Australia China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian speaks as he attends a national conference of the Australia China Friendship Society (ACFS) in Perth, Australia, Saturday. June 11, 2022. Xiao says relations between the two countries are at a "new juncture" with the election of a new Australian government and the first minister-to-minister talks in more than two years.

 Bai Xuefei - foreign subscriber, Xinhua

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China’s ambassador to Australia says relations between the two countries are at a “new juncture” with the election of a new Australian government and the first minister-to-minister talks in more than two years.

Ambassador Xiao Qian gave an upbeat assessment of the potential for the bilateral relationship in a weekend speech to the Australia-China Friendship Society in the west coast city of Perth. The speech was published Monday on the embassy’s website.

“The international, political and economic landscape is undergoing profound and complex changes. The China-Australia relationship is at a new juncture, facing many opportunities,” Xiao said.

“My embassy and the Chinese consulates-general in Australia stand ready to work with the Australian federal government, state governments and friends from all walks of life to move forward the China-Australia relationship along the right track to the benefits of our two countries and two peoples," Xiao added.

People are also reading…

Xiao’s speech Saturday came a day before Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe’s hourlong meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles on the sidelines of a regional security summit in Singapore.

Marles described the meeting as a “critical first step” in repairing bilateral relations. But observers are wary of describing the meeting as a thawing of a diplomatic deep freeze between the countries.

Dennis Richardson, a former head of Defense, Foreign Affairs and the spy agency Australian Security Intelligence Organisation as well as a former Australian ambassador to the United States, noted that both governments took their first opportunity to have ministerial contact since Australia’s government changed at elections May 21.

Bilateral relations had soured in the nine years that a conservative coalition had held power.

“The fact that they agreed to talk at the very first opportunity is noteworthy,” Richardson told Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday.

“I don’t think we should get too far down the track on this. We have a long way to go,” Richardson added.

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst in defense strategy and capability at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank, warned against overstating the significance of the meeting.

“They had an hourlong meeting where they exchanged, in a frank and full manner, their respective views. That does not equate to restoring the status quo ante of the Australian relationship as it existed prior to 2015 when the relationship was reasonably good,” Davis said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote to congratulate Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese days after his election victory in a gesture seen by some as China seeking to reset the relationship.

Albanese responded by urging China to show goodwill by lifting a series of official and unofficial trade barriers created in recent years to a range of Australian exports worth billions of dollars including coal, wine, barley, beef and seafood.

Bates Gill, a Macquarie University expert on Chinese foreign policy, suspected Beijing would not budge on trade sanctions.

“It would have to come at some price of Australia agreeing to Chinese demands. I just don’t think the politics at the moment are going to allow for that,” Gill said.

Bilateral relations plumbed new depths early in the pandemic when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of and responses to COVID-19.

China’s latest ambassador to Australia has set a more conciliatory tone since he arrived in Canberra in January than his predecessor, Cheng Jingye, did.

Cheng warned in 2020 of Chinese trade boycotts if Australia persisted with its call for a COVID-19 inquiry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

Montana's lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale fended off three Republican primary challengers Tuesday and will take on Democrat Penny Ronning of Billings in the general election. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight race with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski for the GOP nomination for the other seat. Lincoln, Glacier and Beaverhead counties hadn't reported any results by midnight. For the first time in three decades Montana has two House seats after population growth documented in the 2020 census.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brown family music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News