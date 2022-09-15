 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China's top legislator to meet S. Korea leaders for talks

  • Updated
  • 0
South Korea China

FILE - Chairman of National People's Congress Li Zhanshu poses for a photo prior to the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sideline of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Li was set to meet South Korean leaders including new President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 as Yoon’s push to buttress a military alliance with Washington has caused concerns that it could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing.

 Egor Aleyev - pool, Pool TASS Host Photo Agency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China’s top legislator was set to meet South Korean leaders including new President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Friday, as Yoon’s push to buttress a military alliance with Washington has caused concerns that it could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor came here in 2015. Li’s trip is seen as part of Beijing’s efforts to boost ties with neighboring countries ahead of a Communist Party congress next month that will likely grant Xi a third five-year term as leader.

Li’s visit is also crucial for Yoon’s government as it wants to assure Beijing that its push to reinforce the U.S. alliance and participations in U.S.-led regional initiatives won’s target China, its biggest trading partner.

People are also reading…

Li, chairman of the standing committee of China's National People’s Congress, heads a 66-member Chinese delegation to South Korea that includes three Cabinet-level officials. On Friday afternoon, he is to meet Yoon after separate talks with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other South Korean parliamentary leaders on how to boost cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures.

Earlier this month, Li visited Russia and made comments decrying sanctions against Russia, underscoring Beijing’s support of Moscow in its war on Ukraine despite claims of neutrality. On Thursday, Xi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Uzbekistan, and during the meeting, Putin thanked Xi for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies.

Li’s meeting with Yoon draws keen attention because Yoon last month skipped an in-person meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who travelled to Seoul after a high-stakes trip to Taiwan. Yoon, who was on a vacation, spoke by phone with Pelosi but faced domestic criticism that he intentionally shunned her not to provoke China. Yoon was the only head of state who didn’t meet Pelosi face-to-face during her Asian trip that also included Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

Kim Heung-kyu, director of the U.S.-China Policy Institute at Ajou University in South Korea, said Li’s visit has a different nature from Pelosi’s because she came here after the contentious Taiwan trip. But he said China would still likely see symbolic significance in Li meeting a South Korean president whom Pelosi failed to meet.

Key topics for discussions during Li’s visit will likely be Seoul’s plans to ensure a more stable operation of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea which China views as a security threat; a Chinese role in curbing North Korean nuclear threats: and how to promote stable supply chains, some experts say.

South Korea and China will likely reaffirm their respective positions on those issues, with Li expected to relay Chinese positions on them in a clear manner, said Professor Kim Han-kwon at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

There are worries that Yoon’s tilt toward Washington could trigger economic retaliation by China as it did when South Korea in 2017 allowed the United States to place the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, on its soil. China, which says its radar system can spy on its territory, suspended group tours to South Korea and conducted an unofficial boycott of South Korean products.

Kim, the academy professor, said China would be more cautious this time because launching such economic retaliations won’t give China what it wants, would push South Korea closer to the United States and would worsen anti-Chinese sentiments in South Korea.

“In the case of the THAAD disputes, China shook public opinions in South Korea and had South Korea suffer economic losses,” he said. “But eventually, they’ve failed to get the THAAD scrapped and anti-China sentiments grew in South Korea. There were also public reevaluation about boosting the Korea-U.S. alliance and a South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation.”

The normal operation of the THAAD base in southern South Korea has been undermined due to local protests trying to block the entry of materials and equipment to the installation. China recently claimed South Korea had agreed to limit the base’s operation, which Yoon’s government has denied.

South Korea, the world’s 10th-largest economy, is a major supplier of semiconductors, automobiles, smartphones and other electronic products. This would make it an attractive partner to both the United States and China, some experts say.

“South Korea has a very important strategic status for both the U.S. and China, like a linchpin for them,” said Kim, the institute director. “Unless the Yoon Suk Yeol government openly pursue an anti-China policy, China will likely further stress a message of amity and cooperation to South Korea, rather than pressures, conflicts and confrontations.”

Cooperative relations with China are essential for Seoul and Washington’s hopes to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear program. While there are questions about how much influence China has on North Korea, it’s still believed to have the greatest leverage over Pyongyang among regional powers because it’s North Korea’s last major diplomatic ally and main economic pipeline.

From a Chinees strategic viewpoint, some observers say North Korea’s traditional role as a bulwark against U.S. influence on the Korean Peninsula has increased amid the protracted China-U.S. competition. In May, China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led attempt to impose new sanctions on North Korea at the U.N. Security Council over its missile tests this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary is submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry. EnBW says VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year. The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in German gas importer Uniper as part of a rescue package.

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine. Martin Griffiths urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter. He spoke at the U.N. Security Council Monday where the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Griffiths said Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial.  He said more than half the Afghan population -- some 24 million people -- need assistance and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News