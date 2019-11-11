Cholesterol levels dropping in US, but many still need care

Total cholesterol levels and another fat known as triglycerides likewise decreased.

"These are surprisingly impressive results" that together predict a 15% to 20% reduction in risk of heart attacks and strokes, said Dr. Michael Miller, preventive cardiology chief at the University of Maryland Medical Center, who wasn't involved with the study.

Moreover, there was an uptick in statin use by people with diabetes over the study period, from less than half to over 60% getting one. Diabetics are particularly vulnerable to heart attacks and tend to have poorer outcomes.

"It's very important for those with a diagnosis of diabetes to not get that first heart attack," said Dr. Neil J. Stone, a cardiologist at Northwestern University. He led development of the 2013 guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association, and he co-authored an update last year.

Arora cautioned that other high-risk groups haven't seen an increase in treatment — and that still too many Americans don't know if they have a cholesterol problem.

The advice for consumers? If you haven't had a cholesterol check recently, get one, Miller said.