Chris Cuomo and his brother: 'I tried to do the right thing'

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo told CNN viewers Monday that he wasn't an adviser to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “I'm a brother."

Then he detailed the advice he gave him — including to resign.

Both the network and its “CNN Prime Time” host have faced criticism for his interactions with his older brother, who announced last week that he would resign following a state attorney general's report detailing sexual harassment accusations against him.

On Monday, back from vacation for his first day on the air since Andrew Cuomo's announcement, Chris Cuomo addressed the issues for what he said would be the last time.

“I tried to do the right thing and I just want you all to know that,” he said.

Following a May report in The Washington Post that Chris Cuomo had joined in strategy calls with a group of his brother's advisers when the harassment allegations surfaced, CNN called it inappropriate. Cuomo said that it was a mistake and said Monday he did not do it again.

The network did not comment further when details of those early meetings emerged in the attorney general's report, and has not disciplined him publicly.