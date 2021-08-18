Ciattarelli calls for new school formula to ease taxes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Calling New Jersey's schools funding formula “nefarious” and arguing that it leads to the state's sky-high property taxes, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday called for scrapping it.

But Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member and small business owner, stopped short of saying exactly how he would change the school funding formula, which has been approved by the state Supreme Court and embraced by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Ciattarelli spoke in Jersey City in the foreground of a mirrored-glass skyscraper, which he said was home to high-priced condominiums that carried low property tax rates.

“We need a new school-funding formula. The current formula is nefarious. It's arbitrary. It's unfair and I believe it's unconstitutional," he said.

The state's property taxes are levied at the local level and go to support local government and schools, but New Jersey also dedicates all the funds collected from the state's income taxes to what it calls a property tax reduction fund — an account that the state uses to give aid to school districts. The aid is determined by a complex formula, which the state Supreme Court has signed off on, with the aim of providing students a “thorough and efficient” education.