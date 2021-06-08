Ciattarelli wins GOP nod, setting up contest with Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Jack Ciattarelli, a small business founder and former Assembly member, won New Jersey's Republican primary for governor Tuesday, setting up a general election contest with Gov. Phil Murphy, who captured the Democratic nod for reelection.

Murphy implicitly tied Republicans to former President Donald Trump, and warned Tuesday night that “truth" itself was on the ballot. Ciattarelli went directly for Murphy, a Massachusetts native who moved to the state later in life. He framed Murphy as out of touch with New Jersey, and attacked his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. He also promised to lower the state's sky-high property taxes.

“This is where I root for the Yankees while Phil Murphy is cheering for the Red Sox," Ciattarelli said to applause during a speech Tuesday night.

There was little suspense in Murphy's race, where he appeared alone on the ballot.

Ciattarelli defeated three challengers, two of whom promoted themselves as vocal Trump supporters. They were Hirsh Singh, an engineer from Atlantic County and Hudson County pastor and former real estate developer Phil Rizzo. Both men invoked the president as part of their efforts to win over the GOP vote in Democratic-leaning New Jersey.