Cincinnati council member indicted for deleting texts

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati city council member has been indicted on a tampering with records charge for allegedly deleting text messages related to an ongoing investigation, the latest council member to face wrongdoing allegations.

A Hamilton County grand jury handed up the indictment against Wendell Young, 75, on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the charge stems from an investigation related to Mayor John Cranley's efforts to fire then-City Manager Harry Black in March 2018. Only the city council can fire the city manager. Young and four other council members texted together about keeping Black and regaining power they believed Cranley had usurped.

Black eventually resigned, and Cincinnati resident Mark Miller filed a lawsuit alleging the five council members — a majority of the governing body — had violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act by texting with each other about city business. A judge ordered all texts by the five council members to be preserved in case they were pertinent to the legal proceedings.