Citing distractions, Oz would renounce Turkish citizenship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania's heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected.

Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show" — made the statement hours after disputing a report that he had said he would forego security clearances in the Senate to maintain his dual citizenship.

Until Wednesday, Oz had said he would maintain his dual citizenship so that he has legal power in Turkey to make health care decisions for his Alzheimer’s-stricken mother.

But on Wednesday, Oz said it has become a distraction in the campaign and that he decided he will renounce Turkish citizenship before being sworn in to the Senate.

Senate historians have been unable to find a U.S. senator who knowingly maintained dual citizenship.

Oz was born in the United States to Turkish parents, married an American who is Christian and raised his children as Christians. If elected, Oz would be the first U.S. senator who is Muslim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0