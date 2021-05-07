Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have succeeded in making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution under a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Friday.

The new law limits contributions by groups promoting ballot initiatives. Political committees seeking to change the constitution are now limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in minimum wage to get before voters.

The bill passed in the House last month on a 75-40 vote, with Republicans arguing that it is needed to keep out-of-state special interest money from influencing the state constitution. Democrats argued that it was a blatant attempt by the GOP to squash voters' rights to implement policy Republicans refuse to consider.

Medical marijuana was approved by voters in 2016 and a gradual increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour was approved last year. Trial lawyer John Morgan, a Floridian, spent millions of dollars of his own money to get the items on the ballots. Republicans in the Legislature opposed those issues. Under the new law, Morgan would have been limited to $3,000 contributions on each issue until they made the ballot.