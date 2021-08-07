City could sell money-losing convention center to county

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city could sell its convention center, even as it plans for a new, different meeting facility.

The Greenville News reports Greenville city officials are considering selling the city's convention center to Greenville County.

The convention center usually runs at a deficit, and the city paid a shortfall of more than $1 million last year as events were cancelled because of COVID-19. The convention center was used instead for testing and vaccination efforts against the virus.

City spokesperson Liz Brotherton said the Greenville Convention Center is “an important asset to our hospitality and tourism industry,” but said the city can’t afford to absorb the losses on its own.

The city’s agreement with SMG, the convention center’s private manager, is scheduled to end June 30, 2022. SMG makes $165,000 a year, and gets paid bonuses if it reduces the amount the city loses on the convention center. Brotherton said the last time SMG got a loss-reduction incentive was in 2019.