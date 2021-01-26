City council approves bill condemning Trump for Capitol riot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A city council in Maryland unanimously approved a resolution condemning former President Donald Trump for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, despite reservations from a Republican member who later voted with the majority.

The Annapolis City Council passed the measure Monday night amid pushback from Alderman Fred Paone, who said while he supported some sentiments in the resolution, mentioning Trump made it “purely political,” the Capital Gazette reported. He and others also had asked if the council should pass a resolution on an issue that did not directly affect Annapolis.

The resolution’s sponsor, Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, pushed back, saying it's hard to separate Trump from what happened Jan. 6. “He was the biggest spreader of the unsubstantiated claims of the election being stolen," Schandelmeier said.

The violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol that day in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. At least five people died, including one Capitol Police officer. Dozens of people have been charged and Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time.

Paone, who said Trump will “hopefully meet some sort of justice” during a trial in the U.S. Senate, sought to remove the former president’s name through a motion. That failed by a 5-4 vote, and Paone eventually sided with the majority for the final vote.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Capital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0