 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

City council rejects mayor's pick for police chief

  • 0

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington City Council has voted against the mayor's appointment of the acting police chief to permanently lead the police department in Vermont's largest city.

The vote was 6-6 after a public forum on Monday night. The city has been without a permanent police chief for more than two years.

After Mayor Miro Weinberger announced last week his decision to promote Acting Chief Jon Murad.

Those who opposed Murad's appointment said in an earlier statement that the city needs a chief “who demonstrates a commitment to transforming public safety. Right now, Jon Murad is not that candidate.”

Weinberger, who didn't have enough votes to confirm Murad, said in a statement Monday night that the Council “missed an important opportunity to confirm a highly-qualified and committed permanent chief, strengthen our Police Department, and move forward on some of our community’s most pressing issues, and instead dealt another needless blow to public safety in our City."

People are also reading…

Weinberger said Murad has agreed to continue serving indefinitely as acting chief.

After the search for a new chief was postponed amid the pandemic and again because too few candidates applied, Weinberger, a Democrat, asked the City Council to hire a search firm, increase the chief’s pay and give the chief disciplinary power. Last month, the City Council voted to start a new search with a firm but did not satisfy all of the mayor’s requests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment a jet blast tests a truck's anti-rollover safety system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News