City council rejects mayor's pick for police chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington City Council has voted against the mayor's appointment of the acting police chief to permanently lead the police department in Vermont's largest city.

The vote was 6-6 after a public forum on Monday night. The city has been without a permanent police chief for more than two years.

After Mayor Miro Weinberger announced last week his decision to promote Acting Chief Jon Murad.

Those who opposed Murad's appointment said in an earlier statement that the city needs a chief “who demonstrates a commitment to transforming public safety. Right now, Jon Murad is not that candidate.”

Weinberger, who didn't have enough votes to confirm Murad, said in a statement Monday night that the Council “missed an important opportunity to confirm a highly-qualified and committed permanent chief, strengthen our Police Department, and move forward on some of our community’s most pressing issues, and instead dealt another needless blow to public safety in our City."

Weinberger said Murad has agreed to continue serving indefinitely as acting chief.

After the search for a new chief was postponed amid the pandemic and again because too few candidates applied, Weinberger, a Democrat, asked the City Council to hire a search firm, increase the chief’s pay and give the chief disciplinary power. Last month, the City Council voted to start a new search with a firm but did not satisfy all of the mayor’s requests.

