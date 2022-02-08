 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

City Councilor Arroyo announces run for district attorney

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said Tuesday that he plans to run for Suffolk County district attorney to continue the reforms started by former DA Rachael Rollins.

Arroyo, 34, a former public defender, in a statement said his goal is to “build a justice system that protects the safety and dignity of all people" and “One that will maintain the successful reforms that have proven to improve the safety of communities across Suffolk County."

He said his time as a public defender showed him the inequities in the legal system.

“Former District Attorney Rachael Rollins led the way by bringing much-needed reforms to the office," said Arroyo, who lives in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood. “We cannot afford to go backward or stagnate. We must continue these reforms that have been proven to work and continue to move Suffolk County forward."

Rollins was sworn in last month as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. While district attorney, she pushed for progressive criminal justice reforms, including not prosecuting certain nonviolent low-level crimes to focus on more serious violent crimes, which drew criticism from conservatives.

People are also reading…

Kevin Hayden, who was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to complete Rollins’ term, is also considering a run.

The Suffolk district attorney's jurisdiction is the city of Boston and the suburbs of Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows aftermath of massive fires in the Amazon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News