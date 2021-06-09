City of Long Beach approves $2.5M in funding for Queen Mary

Long Beach has often contracted out management of the ship to third parties, most recently to Urban Commons Queensway LLC in 2016. The company then surrendered its lease in June as part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. City officials were then concerned the lease would be auctioned off without the city's say.

John Keisler, the city's director for economic development, said the company did not give the city enough time to seek bids for management of the ship and as a result temporarily contracted with Evolution Hospitality, an existing partner, to by the city time to put together a long-term plan.

Evolution Hospitality will maintain 24/7 security services, day-to-day maintenance schedules, custodial services and its arrangement with historical consultant John Thomas. The $300,000 a month the city will pay the company will also cover utility bills. The contract also includes a $200,000 contingency, bringing the cost to $2 million.

The Queen Mary has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 and will remain closed for repairs, Keisler said. City officials expect to start temporary work soon, including installing temporary bilge pumps and warning systems for leaks, removing lifeboats and installing an emergency on-shore generator.

City officials on Tuesday also voted to include an amendment for staff to consider establishing a historical designation for the Queen Mary, including a federal national monument declaration.

