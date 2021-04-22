 Skip to main content
City of Scottsdale passes anti-discrimination ordinance
AP

City of Scottsdale passes anti-discrimination ordinance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Scottsdale has voted to approve a non-discrimination ordinance, becoming the eighth city in Arizona to provide protections to members of the LGBTQ community and other groups.

The Scottsdale City Council unanimously passed the ordinance on Tuesday protecting residents from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, public places and housing.

The ordinance will take effect on May 20 and apply to all elected and appointed city officials, employees and volunteers and all contractors, vendors and consultants of the city.

“The ordinance represents the city of Scottsdale’s commitment to anti-discrimination and fair treatment of residents, visitors and employees in the Scottsdale community, and the City Council’s support and value for diversity and inclusiveness,” the statement said.

The City Council had discussed a similar ordinance in 2016, but never took it to vote because of disagreements on whether to exempt businesses with fewer than 15 employees.

The newly approved ordinance has multiple exemptions, including federal and state officials, federally recognized American Indian tribes and religious organizations. The ordinance will also not apply to anyone who violates any policy or regulation of any places of public accommodation that applies to everyone.

City officials who violate the ordinance could be subject to multiple “responsive actions,” including termination. People not connected with the city who violate the ordinance could face fines between $500 to $2,500 per violation.

The city of Mesa adopted a similar anti-discrimination ordinance earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

