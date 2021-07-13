City of Seattle countersues newspaper in public records case

Katherine George, the newspaper’s lawyer, said the city’s countersuit is highly unusual.

“Governments ordinarily don’t file countersuits against public records requesters who are trying to enforce the public’s right to know,” she said in an email.

Dan Nolte, a spokesman for City Attorney Pete Holmes, said Monday he wasn’t able to expound on the city’s legal strategy, adding, “We look forward to further responding to these claims as the litigation progresses.”

The counterclaim seeks to recover the city’s legal costs, expenses and private attorneys’ fees. Nolte said Monday the city has agreed to pay Pacifica Law Group, a private Seattle firm contracted to handle the matter, an amount “not to exceed $75,000 in legal services without prior approval.”

Seattle Times Executive Editor Michele Matassa Flores said Durkan “already acknowledged the city ‘fell short’ of the state’s public-records law — after the city’s own ethics commission and Durkan’s own independent review reached that conclusion.