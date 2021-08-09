City sanctioned for slow response to public records request

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Ethics Commission has ordered the city of Jackson to pay more than $170,000 in legal fees for violating state law by taking more than a year to provide public records that a TV station requested.

The commission approved the sanction Friday. WLBT-TV reported it is the largest amount the commission has ever ordered a public entity to pay and one of a few times the commission has required payment of legal fees.

The city was told to pay $170,398 in legal fees to WLBT’s parent company, Gray Television.

The decision comes more than two years after WLBT made seven public-records requests to the Jackson Police Department for emails, memos and crime statistics.

Mississippi law requires a public body to provide records within seven business days of a request being filed. The city waited nearly 600 days to produce some phone and text logs the TV station requested from JPD Chief James Davis.

After the city failed to produce records in five of the seven requests, WLBT filed an ethics complaint in October 2019.