 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City workers say heat, sewage smell is making work miserable
0 Comments
AP

City workers say heat, sewage smell is making work miserable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Jackson city employees say they’ve gone with air conditioning for days amid the smell of sewage in their workplace at an old shopping mall.

WAPT-TV aired pictures of sewage at Metrocenter Mall. Worker Perry Wallace tells the Jackson station that city workers “deserve better than this.”

Wallace, who works in custodial services for the city, says the mall has had no air conditioning for more than a week. That makes it difficult for workers with health conditions, he said.

City officials say they’re aware of the problem and are working to have the air conditioning repaired Thursday. The sewage is a separate issue that’s been addressed, officials said.

Many city employees who work in the mall are working remotely, but the Water Sewage and Billing Administration has staff working at the mall to accept bill payments and perform other duties.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAPT-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters catch python found on Bangkok park

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News