 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Civil rights groups sue prison for alleged rights violation

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island civil rights organizations have sued the state's Department of Corrections on behalf of a man who alleges his rights were violated when he was held in solitary confinement for eight months as punishment for his complaints about prison conditions.

The Rhode Island Center for Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sued the state's corrections director and other prison administrators at the behest of Joseph Shepard, 28, on Monday, The Providence Journal reported.

In the lawsuit, Shepard alleges that his constitutional rights to free speech and due process were violated when prison administrators put him in solitary confinement in retaliation for raising concerns about prison conditions.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said the state disagreed that Shepard had served time in solitary confinement because the prison system “does not practice solitary confinement, as we have stated on the record numerous times."

Shepard claimed in the lawsuit that he brought concerns about prison conditions to administrators but was told to follow the formal grievance procedure.

People are also reading…

In response, Shepard sent documents to civil rights groups to bring attention to the cause. He was then placed in high-security segregation for eight months for being in possession of documents that had never been identified as contraband, he said.

Shepard's attorney said in a statement the state was trying to silence his client.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Providence Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping's more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bacon Creek conduit replacement on wish list for infrastructure funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News