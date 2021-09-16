Clarence Thomas criticizes judges for veering into politics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday criticized some in the judiciary for veering into the role of legislators and politicians, saying it is not the role of judges to make policy or to base decisions on their personal feelings or religious beliefs.

Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, Thomas said judges “venturing into areas we should not have entered into” is part of why the nomination process, particularly for federal judges with lifetime appointments like himself, is so contentious.

“The court was thought to be the least dangerous branch and we may have become the most dangerous,” Thomas said. "And I think that’s problematic.”

He did not cite any specific examples.

Thomas is the most senior justice on a court that grew more conservative under President Donald Trump, who placed three justices on the court.