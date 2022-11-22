Clarification: Biden at 80 story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published November 20, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Kathleen Jamieson and her team at the Annenberg Public Policy Center established that Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign had slowed down recordings of John McCain in at least two ads to make him sound mentally feeble. The story should have made clear that Jamieson established that the video footage, not the sound, was slowed. McCain’s voice was not heard in the ads, though both showed him speaking in slowed motion and suggested his memory was faulty.
AP