Clarification: Biden-Economy-Ohio story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published May 10, 2021, about federal recovery funds received by Ohio state and local governments, The Associated Press should have made clear that direct funding for most of the state’s 1,308 townships remains unresolved. Only three townships have received direct funding to date.
