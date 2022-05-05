Clarification: Disinformation Board story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published May 4, 2022, The Associated Press reported that social media posts used anti-Semitic language to attack Disinformation Governance Board Director Nina Jankowicz and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for their Jewish heritage. The story should have made clear that Jankowicz is not Jewish and Mayorkas was born to Jewish parents.
